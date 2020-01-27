HERSOM COLUMN: Mike Jay Track Guy event here next week

After decades of covering the remarkable festivities at Drake Stadium, let me tell you that no one I’ve ever encountered can rival Jay’s knowledge of track and field, let alone his love for the sport. I definitely admire the overall mission of his “Track Guy Foundation,’’ which includes donating 50 pairs of track shoes each year to young people around the state, all nominated by their high school coaches.

Despite a minor snowstorm last year, we had a rather nice turnout for Jay’s first Sioux City gathering -- one of four of these held around the state. I’m hopeful to have even more show up as Mike again brings along Blake Boldon, the first native Iowan (Osceola) to serve as director of the Drake Relays. Boldon was not only a state champion miler as an Iowa prep, he went on to a professional career in which he logged four top-four finishes in USA Track and Field Championships.

The headliner next week will be 2016 Olympian Shelby Houlihan, who is preparing for the 2020 Games this summer in Tokyo and will appear via Skype to answer questions and discuss what should be a very busy and eventful year for her.

A resident of Portland, Ore., competing for the Bowerman Track Club, the 26-year-old East High graduate is unquestionably America’s premier female middle distance runner.