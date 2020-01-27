HERSOM COLUMN: Mike Jay Track Guy event here next week

SIOUX CITY -- Suffice it to say, two of my biggest influences in this long life in sports journalist have been Gus Schrader and Maury White, both of whom are no longer with us.
Gus, the longtime sports editor at the Cedar Rapids Gazette, my hometown newspaper, often prefaced a column of potpourri with the line, “Pass The Hash.” Then, there was Maury, whose Des Moines Register contributions frequently started out, “A Little Bit About A Lot of Things.”
Respecting their memories, I wouldn’t dream of stealing those clever signature intros other than to say my thoughts today are much like theirs often were, essentially all over the charts.
Since I’ve never had a boss tell me what I had to write -- I wish you knew how important that First Amendment truly is -- I get to choose where I’m going here. And here’s where we begin:
I’m happy to tell you about a free event slated Feb. 5 -- a week from Wednesday -- at the Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, getting underway at 6:15 p.m.
Posters you may see around town call it the “Track Guy Speaker Series’’ and it’s a follow-up to a similar program held about a year ago at the same venue.
“Track Guy” is a non-profit organization introduced in 1975 by Mike Jay, who was passed the torch years ago by Jim Duncan and masterfully carried on Duncan’s role as the voice of the Drake Relays.
After decades of covering the remarkable festivities at Drake Stadium, let me tell you that no one I’ve ever encountered can rival Jay’s knowledge of track and field, let alone his love for the sport. I definitely admire the overall mission of his “Track Guy Foundation,’’ which includes donating 50 pairs of track shoes each year to young people around the state, all nominated by their high school coaches.
Despite a minor snowstorm last year, we had a rather nice turnout for Jay’s first Sioux City gathering -- one of four of these held around the state. I’m hopeful to have even more show up as Mike again brings along Blake Boldon, the first native Iowan (Osceola) to serve as director of the Drake Relays. Boldon was not only a state champion miler as an Iowa prep, he went on to a professional career in which he logged four top-four finishes in USA Track and Field Championships.
The headliner next week will be 2016 Olympian Shelby Houlihan, who is preparing for the 2020 Games this summer in Tokyo and will appear via Skype to answer questions and discuss what should be a very busy and eventful year for her.
A resident of Portland, Ore., competing for the Bowerman Track Club, the 26-year-old East High graduate is unquestionably America’s premier female middle distance runner.
Backing that up is her extraordinary record for the four USATF Championships -- two indoor nationals and two outdoor events -- held the last two years. Entering eight events in that span, she has won seven national titles and settled for a close runner-up finish in the only event she didn’t win.
You have free articles remaining.
Those in attendance will also hear Jay interview A.G. Kruger, the Sheldon native and Morningside grad who has reached the Olympics three times in the hammer throw. In addition, I’ve been asked to give a presentation on Siouxland track and field Olympians, providing I can fish through all the clutter on my desk and dig out some of my dusty information.
HE’S BACK
I’m happy to see the personable Todd Lickliter, a former head basketball coach at Iowa, get another opportunity at a Division I school, taking over the Evansville University Purple Aces just last week.
The 64-year-old Indianapolis native was plucked from the private sector to fill the void created when second-year head coach Walter McCarty was fired last month in response to sexual harassment and Title IX violations.
Lickliter had actually made another return to coaching last winter when McCarty offered him an assistant coaching position. That stint came to an end last summer when an accident left the former Hawkeye skipper facing a long recovery from his injuries.
Back up the bus, however, and let’s mention that Todd’s first head coaching job was at Butler, his alma mater, where he went 131-61 in a six-year sojourn concluding in 2006-07 with his second NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.
That’s when Iowa grabbed him to take over for Steve Alford, who is now the head coach at Nevada if you honestly care. I’d hoped Lickliter’s success at Butler would carry over to Iowa. However, his teams went 13-19, 15-17 and 10-22 before he was bought out of the final four years on his seven-year contract in 2010 -- the year Fran McCaffery moved in.
Little did most of us notice that Lickliter got back into coaching in 2012-13, his first of three seasons as head coach at Marian University, the NAIA school with which Morningside has now split two national championship football games.
TRAGIC LOSS
Grantland Rice is heralded as our country’s first great sports writer and he certainly earned that with lines like, “When the One Great Scorer comes to mark against your name, He writes not that you won or lost but how you played the Game.’’
Kobe Bryant certainly played the game of basketball like few we’ve ever seen. His life fell shy of perfection, but this is true of just about anyone I’ve ever known. Lacking solid evidence on anything else, I defer to the emotional tribute from Los Angeles Times sports journalist Bill Plaschke, whose column in Monday’s Journal portrayed Kobe in a very positive light.
How ironic that Bryant was pro basketball’s second most prolific scorer until just the night before his death when LeBron James moved up to No. 2 in career points.
The 20-year Lakers star left reams worth of sensational numbers, not the least of which was that 81-point game he turned in Jan. 22, 2006. Only the great Wilt Chamberlain ever scored more and that was his incredible 100-point performance March 2, 1962. Interesting, by the way, that “Wilt The Stilt,’’ No. 1 in career scoring, has six of the top 10 single-game efforts, all of them 70 or more.