HERSOM COLUMN: Sioux City Explorers all-time great Nate Samson not returning

SIOUX CITY – We’re given quite a limited amount of time to shuffle around this so-called “mortal coil,’’ so I’ve tried not to waste much of that unpredictable allotment on subjective bickering that accomplishes little or nothing.
“What’s the greatest movie ever made?” That’s a prime example. Obviously, the answer hinges solely on personal preference.
“Who’s the greatest football player of all time?” No way here to make your two cents’ worth count, really.
Needless to say, though, there are always exceptions worth making. Which brings me around to a 32-year-old Florida native named Nate Samson, who I’ll brazenly proclaim to be the most valuable player in the 27-year history of our Sioux City Explorers.
Five seasons with the X’s have seen Samson pile up 541 base hits. That ranks second in franchise annals behind only rightfielder Michael Lang, who was 65 games into his seventh season here when a trade to St. Paul cashed him out with 642.
Three times in the last four years, Samson led the American Association in hits, collecting 137 in 2016, 141 in 2018 and 131 last summer, which adds up to 409 hits in 300 games. And, oh, by the way, those are the three highest hit totals ever for the Sioux City club.
I haven’t even touched upon such contributions as Samson’s dazzling defense at his pivotal shortstop position or his ability as a baserunner and base stealer – which are two very different skills.
Nor do I deem it necessary to state my case in any further detail other than to say the news Monday from seventh-year Manager Steve Montgomery was as much disappointing as it was completely understandable.
Samson, you see, won’t be returning to the Explorers this year because he has signed a contract in the Mexican League, a Class AAA-level league that pays its players far more than our independent league salary cap would ever allow. It’s time Nate grabs some of that for the many years he’ll hopefully enjoy after the balls and bats are put away.
“Nate’s going to Mexico,’’ announced “Mongo,’’ who has led the Association’s most unappreciated team to four playoff berths in the last five years. “He’s got to. It’s four years of putting up numbers (.332 composite batting average from 2016 through 2019). You’re not getting any younger. Obviously, you’re not going to get picked up by a major league team or it would’ve happened (by now). He’s trying to make some money.’’
This is just the beginning of the field manager’s push to put together another quality team in a 2020 campaign that begins May 19, starting off with three road games each in Kansas City and Lincoln. The Explorers, who play Sioux Falls in their home opener May 26, derailed Kansas City in last year’s league semifinals, three games to one.
“It’s just a process of asking our guys if they’re going to play with us again,’’ said Montgomery.
The early returns point toward considerable change.
“There’s a lotta, lotta people I’m getting wiped out by,’’ he said. “Mexico’s a big chunk of that.’’
Not only is Samson headed south of the border, so are second baseman Drew Stankiewicz and reliever Matt Pobereyko, who tied a franchise record with 24 saves while making a team-leading 47 regular season appearances.
As for Stankiewicz, despite arriving 17 games into the schedule he was third on the team with 52 runs batted in and had 19 stolen bases in 23 tries to help the X’s again lead the league with 119 total steals. Centerfielder Kyle Wren, by the way, had a league-best 27 steals in 91 games while teammates Samson and Jose Sermo tied for fourth with 21 apiece.
Don’t think Montgomery and pitching coach Bobby Post haven’t been running up phone bills ever since the 2019 season ended last Sept. 14 at beautiful CHS Field in St. Paul. It’s only now and in the next several weeks that top prospects see they’re not getting signed by affiliated teams and opt to commit to indy league opportunities.
The Explorers have announced just one player for this year and that’s Cuban native Raudel Lazio, a 30-year-old lefthander who pitched in relief for the Miami Marlins in 2015. In seven outings for the big-league team, Lazio compiled a reputable 3.18 earned run average. Even so, he was back in minors in 2016, posting an excellent 2.68 ERA while making 24 of his 42 outings for the Marlins’ top farm club, New Orleans.
In 143 minor league games, all but five of them working in relief, Lazio has a 2.98 ERA with 183 strikeouts in 190-plus innings.
“He wants to start,’’ said Montgomery. “He’s got a plus (very good) change-up and change-ups aren’t hard on your arm.’’
So much of what’s happening right now involves lots of speculation, which is often quite intriguing to hear about. Publishing any names is a bad idea for multiple reasons, not the least of which is a player’s privacy. Also quite important in this regard is that other league rivals may not realize some of these people are available or as they may be unaware they’re as good as it takes for the X’s manager to get interested.
After keeping Sioux City, the league’s smallest market, out of the playoffs just once in the last five years, other clubs keep close tabs on what’s happening around here.
It has become a bit of an obsession for a few teams, some of which have gone so far as to heap praise on each new group Montgomery and Post put together, spreading the word among affiliated scouts in hopes of thinning out the Explorers’ roster.
No, that’s not a very sporting manner in which to operate. Still, it’s the way these games and all the others involving money are played. It’s a tough business, to be sure.