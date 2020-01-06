HERSOM COLUMN: Sioux City Explorers all-time great Nate Samson not returning

Nor do I deem it necessary to state my case in any further detail other than to say the news Monday from seventh-year Manager Steve Montgomery was as much disappointing as it was completely understandable.

Samson, you see, won’t be returning to the Explorers this year because he has signed a contract in the Mexican League, a Class AAA-level league that pays its players far more than our independent league salary cap would ever allow. It’s time Nate grabs some of that for the many years he’ll hopefully enjoy after the balls and bats are put away.

“Nate’s going to Mexico,’’ announced “Mongo,’’ who has led the Association’s most unappreciated team to four playoff berths in the last five years. “He’s got to. It’s four years of putting up numbers (.332 composite batting average from 2016 through 2019). You’re not getting any younger. Obviously, you’re not going to get picked up by a major league team or it would’ve happened (by now). He’s trying to make some money.’’

This is just the beginning of the field manager’s push to put together another quality team in a 2020 campaign that begins May 19, starting off with three road games each in Kansas City and Lincoln. The Explorers, who play Sioux Falls in their home opener May 26, derailed Kansas City in last year’s league semifinals, three games to one.

