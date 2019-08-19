SIOUX CITY -- It is a world filled with flaws and imperfections, none of which should ever overshadow the sheer beauty of living -- especially in this greatest of all nations on Earth.
That’s not to say we should ever just settle for how things happen to be without trying to make them better.
So, as I ponder the disappointing trajectory of a baseball season that has been quite the roller-coaster ride, there are plenty of reflections, both good and bad, regarding the Sioux City Explorers’ 27th year.
Heading the list: With 15 games left on a 100-game schedule heading into a Monday night game against Kansas City, the X’s of sixth-year Manager Steve Montgomery are still playing meaningful baseball and still very much alive in their quest for the club’s fourth playoff berth in five years.
Such is not the case for possibly half the teams in the 12-team American Association.
Gary and Milwaukee have already been mathematically eliminated from the chase for two North Division playoff berths and the numbers ran out long ago for the Texas AirHogs in the South.
Sioux Falls and Lincoln have no realistic chance of catching the three teams battling to reach the semifinal playoff series in the South -- Cleburne (51-35), Kansas City (47-37) and Sioux City (46-39). Meanwhile, perennial power Winnipeg, winner of back-to-back league titles in 2016 and 2017, is nine games behind frontrunning Fargo-Moorhead (57-29) in the North, needing nothing short of a miracle to catch second-place St. Paul (53-33).
For teams with no future after the regular season ends Sept. 2, these are the dog days.
Then we have our third-place X’s in the South and third-place Chicago in the North, still within range of a postseason bid if only they can catch fire over these final two weeks.
The Explorers have it in them, which they demonstrated July 19 through Aug. 7, winning 16 out of 18 -- a surge that started with 12 victories in a row. However, this is a team that entered play Monday with a 2-8 record since that time and needed a win to avoid what would be a season-worst five-game losing streak.
Can they turn it around?
“Not if we’re going to swing at balls and take strikes,’’ said Montgomery, whose composite record over the last four seasons was the best in the league (246-154). “You see, a ball is just a hair high and we’re (swinging) at it. (Kansas City is) taking that pitch, we’re swinging at it. We’re just pressing, we’re trying to do too much. They’re a good team. We’re a good team. We’ve just gotta right the ship.’’
It’s looking more and more like the personnel on hand isn’t going to change much at all with so little time remaining and such an extremely limited supply of game-ready difference makers.
The trade of Michael Lang to St. Paul on July 28 hasn’t worked out too well since Lang’s replacement, former major leaguer Jeremy Hazelbaker, is batting just .195 in 20 games and has gone a meager 6 of 42 (.130) in his last 11 through Monday.
It certainly hasn’t been a favorable encore from Jose Sermo after winning the league’s Player of the Year award. Even though he has a team-leading 63 runs batted in, fourth in the league, only 19 of those have come with runners in scoring position and two outs. After batting .310 with 22 homers a year ago, he’s at .258 with only 10 round-trippers, none in the last 18 games. In addition, he's struck out 97 times in 310 at-bats. Only two players in the league have fanned more often.
Taylor Jordan, another ex-big leaguer, certainly hasn’t lived up to the standards he established last season, going 10-2 with a 3.29 ERA. This year, he’s 5-10 with a 4.72 ERA.
The negative numbers should never be misinterpreted as a lack of effort. Truth be told, veterans like Hazelbaker, Sermo and Jordan are probably trying too hard. That being said, they also have more potential to flip the switch and fuel a charge than nearly anyone else on this team. So, the games go on.
Back to the plus side, it goes without saying that Nate Samson may be the finest all-around player in franchise history. Last year’s league batting champ is putting together a strong bid to defend that crown and, of course, he’s a superior defensive shortstop, as well.
The recent nosedive stems to a large extent from rocky starts from Sioux City pitchers, who had surrendered first-inning runs in six straight games through Sunday. Five out of the six have seen opponents score two or more times and all have been losses. And in the last eight games, the first-inning carnage has included huge rallies plating eight runs, six runs and five runs.
“We’re not a team that’s designed to play from multiple runs down,’’ said Montgomery. “We use our speed, we play a little small ball, use the spacious confines here (at Mercy Field).’’
Opponents scored 84 first-inning runs in the first 85 games, which was 33 more than they tallied in any other inning (51 in the fifth). For what it’s worth, Sioux City’s best inning has also been the first (64 runs) and the X’s have also come up with between 44 and 55 in five of the next six frames (all but the fourth).
As the season steams toward the finish line, I also have a couple of things to say about the man behind the curtain who draws up the league schedule. It’s been nice to see more attention given to emphasizing intradivisional play, limiting crossovers between teams from the North and South to one three-game series apiece both home and away.
Commendable as that may be, however, there are some inexcusable wrinkles that make no sense and a few that make the playing field less than level, so to speak.
It is ridiculous, you see, to have pitted last year’s two winningest teams -- Sioux City and Kansas City -- against one another just three times in the first 84 games and then to cram 10 additional meetings into the Explorers’ final 16 dates.
Downright unfair, I would hasten to add, is giving the T-Bones 15 games against the hapless Texas AirHogs while scheduling only nine games between the suburban Dallas team and Sioux City. The X’s finished up that season series with an 8-1 record while Kansas City has an 11-1 advantage with another three-game series next up after this one concludes Tuesday night.