RYAN KOPENHAVER
Hole-in-one made on Tuesday, April 16 at Floyd Park Golf Course in Sioux City.
The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 12. The shot was 133 yards with a pitching wedge.
The witnesses were Dave Suhr and Matt Lehman.
ELIJAH LAMOUREUX
Hole-in-one made on Friday, April 12 at Green Valley Course in Sioux City.
The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 5. The shot was 179 yards with a 7-iron.
Witnesses were Dave Viers, Ann Hedlund and Luke Koster.
JACK DONOVAN
Hole-in-one made on Monday, April 8 at Deer Run Golf Course in Hinton.
The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 5. The shot was 134 yards with a five-hybrid.
The witnesses were Mike Miller, Charlie Nattlich and Dwight Rorholm.
DON VANROEKEL
Hole-in-one was made Wednesday, March 27 at Deer Run Golf Course in Hinton.
The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 3.
The witnesses were Dick Beaulieu, Steve Wessling, Everett Vardaman and Doc Zortman.