The following golfers have made a hole-in-one this season, as reported to the Sioux City Journal. To report a hole-in-one, email scjsports@siouxcityjournal.com or call 712-293-4243 (leave a message if no answer). The holes in ones will run in Thursday's editions if any are reported in the time frame.

RYAN KOPENHAVER

Hole-in-one made on Tuesday, April 16 at Floyd Park Golf Course in Sioux City.

The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 12. The shot was 133 yards with a pitching wedge.

The witnesses were Dave Suhr and Matt Lehman.

ELIJAH LAMOUREUX

Hole-in-one made on Friday, April 12 at Green Valley Course in Sioux City.

The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 5. The shot was 179 yards with a 7-iron.

Witnesses were Dave Viers, Ann Hedlund and Luke Koster.

JACK DONOVAN

Hole-in-one made on Monday, April 8 at Deer Run Golf Course in Hinton.

The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 5. The shot was 134 yards with a five-hybrid.

The witnesses were Mike Miller, Charlie Nattlich and Dwight Rorholm.

DON VANROEKEL

Hole-in-one was made Wednesday, March 27 at Deer Run Golf Course in Hinton.

The hole-in-one was made on hole No. 3.

The witnesses were Dick Beaulieu, Steve Wessling, Everett Vardaman and Doc Zortman.

