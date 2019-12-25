Humbled Minnestoa Vikings have plenty of work to do before playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS — Their spot in the playoffs conveniently clinched, the Minnesota Vikings were humbled by rival Green Bay in a way that suggested a short postseason stay.

As well as they've played in the majority of their games this year, with a cumulative scoring margin of plus-106 that's the second-best in the NFC, the Vikings have had plenty of vulnerabilities exposed against the best of the competition.

Their 23-10 loss at home to the Packers on Monday night was the latest example, dropping them to 1-4 against teams currently with a winning record. Last season, they were 1-6 in games against opponents that finished above the even mark.

“Certainly the Packers beat us tonight, and so we've got to go back and look at how, why, and certainly the answers to those questions in theory should be of some help going forward, not just if we play them again, but in general,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “So we'll have to study that, and that would be the silver lining, is just learning from the mistakes so that they get corrected, and that when big games are being played up ahead, they don't repeat themselves.”