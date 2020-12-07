Improved pass rush offers Packers reason for optimism

It’s important not to assume what the Packers accomplished Sunday will carry over to the rest of the season. Plenty of defenses have been similarly effective at harassing Eagles quarterbacks. The Eagles have allowed a league-high 53 sacks while going through 11 different starting offensive line combinations in 12 games. They’ve given up at least three sacks in 10 straight games.

But there undoubtedly were encouraging signs for the Packers.

Kingsley Keke had two sacks, his first two since another two-sack performance Sept. 27 at New Orleans. Rashan Gary continued his breakthrough sophomore season with 1 ½ sacks. The Packers also are starting to get the big plays from the Smiths that occurred so often a year ago, when they combined for 25 ½ sacks.

Last week, Za’Darius Smith sacked Mitchell Trubisky and forced a fumble that Preston Smith returned 14 yards for a touchdown in a 41-25 victory over the Chicago Bears. The Smiths, who aren’t related, teamed up for one of the biggest plays of Sunday’s game.

After narrowing a 23-3 deficit to 23-16, the Eagles had the ball at their 41 with less than four minutes left when the Smiths sacked Hurts. Philadelphia threw an incompletion on the next play, punted and never threatened again.