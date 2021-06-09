Indiana Pacers fire Storm Lake native Nate Bjorkgren as head coach

Pritchard believes the mounting losses and a long list of injuries were contributing factors to those sentiments. He said that with so many players out, others were asked to change roles, sometimes on a nightly basis.

Multiple players, including starting guard Malcolm Brogdon, said over the weekend they knew this season would be challenging for a new coach because of COVID-19 requirements and fewer practices.

The injuries didn't help.

“He said ‘I know I’ve got to get better at this, I want to get better at this,'" Pritchard said. “So I have a young coach who is really talented in X’s and O’s and he has to get better at human management. If you're willing to do that, again, you learn a ton more by your losses than your wins, that's half the battle. He wants to be a great coach and I think there’s something there."

Two areas will need to be addressed — defense and winning at home. The Pacers finished 25th in scoring defense, allowing 115.3 points a game, after losing Warren to season-ending foot surgery in December and Turner with his own season-ending foot injury in mid-April.

The result: Indiana posted its first losing home record in 32 seasons, in a mostly empty arena.