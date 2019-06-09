SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Bandits closed out their home schedule on Saturday with a 61-14 win over the NTX Savages.
The Bandits opened up the game with a 21-0 run. Londell Lee started it off with a 19-yard TD catch in the first quarter from quarterback Dillon Turner, then about four minutes later, Bubba Jenkins scored on a 3-yard run.
CJ Jones had a 34-yard interception return to cap off the 21-0 jaunt for Sioux City.
After the Savages got back on the board, Turner had back-to-back touchdown passes to Bret Van Muyden for 21 yards and Andre London for nine yards.
The Bandits closed the game on four unanswered touchdown drives. Turner contributed on three of them with TD passes, and Frederick Bruno scored his lone touchdown of the night with a 5-yard run.
Turner was 15-for-20 for 154 yards with six touchdown passes. He did not commit an interception.
Jenkins was Sioux City's leading rusher for 35 yards on five carries. Van Muyden led the receiving corps with 58 yards, three catches and two TD receptions.