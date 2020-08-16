Injuries mounting as Chiefs press on with padded practices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Injuries are beginning to mount for the Kansas City Chiefs just three days into padded practices at training camp.

Already with holes at cornerback, the Chiefs are down three promising options after Alex Brown tore his ACL on Saturday and Lavert Hill and Antonio Hamilton were held out Sunday. Hamilton has a groin strain and Hill a hamstring injury.

Two other crucial pieces to their Super Bowl run last season are also out. Left tackle Eric Fisher sustained a concussion and is going through the league's protocol, while wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been slowed by a groin strain.

“The soft tissue (injuries) are the same as it is every year,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “You get into that third and fourth practice and guys are sore, normally in the groin area. That’s how it works. So we’re still dealing with that now, and it’s right about the same number as we have every year, so it hasn’t been anything crazy.”

One of the big concerns among players after missing summer workouts because of the coronavirus pandemic was the risk of injuries early in training camp. That is a big reason why their union negotiated with the NFL to cancel preseason games and implement a slow ramp-up period where players can become more accustomed to game speed before the season.