AtoZ Promotions is pleased to announce the return of Interstate Speedway for the 2019 racing year. Located alongside Interstate 29 north of Sioux City, Interstate Speedway has a long history of thrills and spills in the Siouxland racing scene. The track was built in the fall of 1969 under the ownership of Cecil and Joyce Beauchene as they made the track out of farm ground. Interstate Speedway opened in 1970 with the first race being run on June 7, 1970.
The track was built with the idea of offering family-affordable entertainment and that idea continues at the track to this day. In the early ’80's the track ran late models, sportsman, roadrunners and street stocks with more than 100 cars checking in to race on a given night. In 1986, the track sanctioned with IMCA divisions to provide a more affordable race car and beginning its relationship with the IMCA sanctioning body. The track carries the nickname “The Action Track.” Tom and Caryl Reed are the current owners of Interstate and have invested heavily in the facility to provide new electrical boxes as well at first class restroom facilities.
“We are excited about the new venture and bringing Interstate Speedway back to its roots. There is a lot of passion for racing at The Action Track and we hope to rebuild the popularity of the track with both fans and drivers alike. We know that former promoter Greg Golden gave his all to make a go of the track and we hope to do the same” stated AtoZ President Adam Adamson.
Former track promoter Denny Moore will partner with AtoZ Promotions and run the speedway as the new General Manager. Moore will bring his wealth of experience and track prep skills to help grow the Interstate Brand. For all inquiries regarding Interstate Speedway’s rebirth, contact Denny Moore at 712-251-1467 or email at dennyinsc48@aol.com.
Discussions are currently underway with sponsors to determine both the complete schedule and racing divisions for 2019. IMCA has approved Interstate Speedway as a sanctioned Sunday night track for the 2019 racing season. AtoZ partner MyRacePass.com is currently working on developing a new website for the track which should be live by March 1. To stay current on goings on with the track follow along on Facebook at facebook.com/interstatespeedwaysd
AtoZ Promotions LLC is one of the leading promotions entities in the upper Midwest. AtoZ has promoted races at Fairmont Raceway, Jackson Speedway, Black Hills Speedway and is currently the operator of Park Jefferson Speedway and Interstate Speedway. To contact AtoZ Promotions, email atoz_promoters@yahoo.com.