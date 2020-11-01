Javon Wims' punch part of another tough third quarter for Chicago Bears

CHICAGO — Javon Wims walked right up to C.J. Gardner-Johnson and took a swing. Then he threw another punch before he got tied up as each team flocked to the scrum.

Just another ill-advised move for the Chicago Bears in the third quarter.

The slumping Bears had another ugly third period during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. Wims was ejected right before Nick Foles threw an interception that turned into Wil Lutz's tiebreaking 39-yard field goal with 5:04 left.

Chicago (5-3) had just 43 yards during the scoreless quarter despite receiving the second-half kickoff. It has been outscored 49-7 in the third on the season.

“The start of that third quarter, I didn’t like, I don’t like,” coach Matt Nagy said, “and it’s been a theme. So trust me, we’re looking at it. We’ve done different things in how to adjust that, and it’s weird that it just keeps happening.”

Even with the empty third period, the Bears were right in the game heading into the fourth — thanks to their stout defense. The Saints opened a 23-13 lead on Drew Brees' 20-yard touchdown pass to Taysom Hill with 9:57 left, but Foles found Darnell Mooney for a 3-yard TD and Cairo Santos kicked a tying 51-yard field goal with 13 seconds to go.