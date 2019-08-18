SIOUX CITY -- Sun Valley Golf Club held its club championships on Sunday.
In the men's division, Jeff Warden shot a 90 in the 27-hole event to win the title. Warden edged Brandon Haltili by a stroke. Steven Meyer finished in third with a 94.
Warden had the lead after 18 holes and won the first flight with a 58. He was one stroke ahead of Jamie Marksbury and Haltili shot a 60 after the first 18 holes.
In the second flight, Robbie Maaske shot a 61 to finish in first place. Scott Beckner was second with a 68 and Ron Anderson shot a 70.
The Ladies championship consisted of nine holes.
Amanda Farley and Barb Pitts went to a playoff hole and Farley chipped in a shot in the extra hole for a birdie to claim the championship over Pitts. Jalene Kuiken finished in third with a 35.