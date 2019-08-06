SIOUX CITY — The homecoming for Michael Lang was complete with a between-innings video tribute to the Sioux City Explorers’ all-time leaders in hits and countless other categories.
The man of the hour, however, turned out to be Lang’s successor in right field, former major leaguer Jeremy Hazelbaker.
Turning on a 2-2 slider with two outs in the eighth inning Tuesday night, the lefthanded hitting Hazelbaker sent a game-winning homer over Lang’s head to snap a 2-2 tie and give Sioux City a 3-2 victory in a series opener against the St. Paul Saints.
The 123rd homer of an 11-year professional career was also the first for Hazelbaker in nine games with the Explorers, solving a tough lefthanded reliever, Ken Frosch. It was also the X’s first round-tripper in seven games, snapping the longest homer-free drought for manager Steve Montgomery’s team.
“That’s the way baseball goes and (player) moves happen all the time,’’ said Hazelbaker, who has played in the major leagues with the Cardinals and the Diamondbacks. “It’s one (Lang) didn’t see coming and one I didn’t see coming. He’s doing well over there, so I’m happy for him.’’
Hazelbaker, who also had a double in the contest, started the season in South Korea, but he’d been home (30 miles north of Nashville) for over two months before getting an offer from the X’s.
“I was hitting and doing as much as I could,’’ he said. “I’ve been getting some hits and trying to make things happen for the team.’’
The 15th win in their last 17 games improved the Explorers’ record to 43-31, still two games behind first-place Cleburne in the American Association South Division and six games ahead of third-place Kansas City in the loss column.
“I thought it was a very classy move by this organization to give him tribute after all he’s done for us,’’ said Montgomery, who traded Lang to the Saints on July 28. “But at the end of the day it’s a business. Jeremy got something up in the zone and credit him for not missing.
“It was an all-around good team win. I really proud of them because of what we went through in 24 hours (12 hour bus ride from Dallas, not getting back to Sioux City until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday). For those gentlemen to grind through nine innings and find a way to beat a very good St. Paul team (44-30), you’ve got to give them credit.’’
Veteran starter Taylor Jordan scattered nine hits and allowed only two runs in a six-inning start for which he did not get a decision. The win went to Ryan Flores, the third of four X’s pitchers, while Matt Pobereyko picked up his 22nd save, one shy of the league leader.
“Taylor didn’t have his best stuff tonight,’’ said Montgomery. “He was really having trouble locating his pitches, but he just found a way. He gets bases loaded and nobody out (in the second inning) and only gives up one run, that’s huge.’’
St. Paul scored its only run off Jordan to open the scoring in the second inning. Leading off, Jeremy Martinez was hit by a pitch. Chesny Young rapped a base hit up the middle and Chris Baker followed with an infield single to load the bases. Blake Schmit’s bouncer to the first baseman was enough to bring home Martinez, but that was all the damage the Saints could manage.
The Explorers got the run back in the fourth inning after Kyle Wren and Nate Samson started things off with back-to-back singles. Jeremy Hazelbaker bounced into the X’s third double plays in four frames, but Jose Sermo’s sinking liner bounded past leftfielder Blake Schmit for a game-tying double.
The hosts took the lead, then, when Drew Stankiewicz led off with a double down the right-field line. It was just his second at-bat of the year batting from the right side, reverting to his switch-hitting college days at Arizona State. And it put the X’s in front two pitches later on the second single of the game from Dylan Kelly.
St. Paul knotted it up in the seventh after Nathan Gercken, relieving Jordan, walked two of the first three batters he faced. Josh Allen made it a 2-2 contest with a one-out single to center field.
But the Saints, who totaled just seven hits with Lang going 1-for-4, were retired in order by Flores in the eighth and Pobereyko in the ninth, fanning the first three batters in the St. Paul lineup.