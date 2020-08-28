Jim Thies wins IMCA Modifieds at Raceway Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jim Thies picked up an IMCA Modifieds win at the New Raceway Park on Sunday during the regular weekly races.

Kyle Welch and Jim Mathieson opened the race in the front with Chad Ten Naple grabbing the early lead. Ten Naple held onto the lead for 10 laps but on the 11th lap, Thies utilized the high side of turns three and four to get past Ten Naple ahead of turn one. Thies led the rest of the way for the victory.

The first class on the track on Sunday was the M&T Motorsports IMCA Sport Compacts. Tyler Stricklett and Gage Reisdorph were up in front to start with Reisdorph jumping out front for the lead. Ramsey Meyer started 10th and worked his way up to Reisdorph. On lap 11, Meyer took the lead and went on to win the race.

Fellas Williams and Steven Pierce started in front in the Coney's Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks. Carl Monroe jumped out to the lead and he held off all challengers to pick up the victory.

In the Professional Concrete IMCA Northern Sportmods, Greg Hamman and Austin Price were out in front and Price moved into the top spot. Rusty Montagne started in eighth and worked his way to the top spot. On lap six, Montagne ducked under Price in the third and fourth corners to take the lead. Montagne went on to pick up the win.