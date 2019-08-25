SIOUX CITY — The numbers are no longer an appropriate measure of how Jose Sermo has followed up his 2018 American Association Player of the Year performance.
Yes, most of them don’t match or exceed what the Sioux City Explorers’ third baseman delivered in the best year of his career. It was a dazzling summer as he helped the X’s go 71-29, winning nine more regular season games than anyone else.
No matter what the stat sheet says, when it comes to clutch hitting, Sermo continues to deliver.
One night after belting a grand slam, the 28-year-old Los Angeles-area native ripped a big three-run double that rallied the Explorers to their biggest win of the season, a 6-2 victory Sunday evening over the Kansas City T-Bones.
Two teams battling for a league playoff berth were scheduled to meet in seven of their final 10 games on the schedule and this one evened things up at a game apiece. With five more clashes among the eight games left, The Explorers and T-Bones both sport 52-40 records heading into Sioux City’s final regular-season home game Monday night.
“This has probably been one of the most frustrating seasons for (Sermo) as far as batting average,’’ said X’s manager Steve Montgomery, hoping to get his team to the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. “But he comes to the field every day, trying to make adjustments. “You look up and think he’s not having a good year and then you look at the RBI total.
“We keep grinding away and he’s all about the team. If we win and he goes 0-for-5, he’s happy. If he goes 4-for-5 and we lose, he’s not happy.’’
Sermo drove in a league-leading 81 runs last season while batting .310 with 22 doubles, 22 homers and 24 stolen bases. This year, he’s at .263 with 12 homers and 19 steals, but his RBI total improved to 72, third best in the league.
“Yeah, of course I would like to have more home runs,’’ said Sermo. “But, whatever it takes to help the team win is all that matters. Tonight, I get the intentional walk and (Dexture McCall) got the RBI. That’s all that matters.’’
Sioux City’s Drew Stankiewicz singled with one out in the home half of the first and Jeremy Hazelbaker’s two-out single chased home the game’s first run.
That 1-0 advantage held up until the fifth inning, when Danny Mars led off with a base hit, Ramsey Romano stroked a one-out single and Shawn O’Malley came through with a two-out, two-run double to send the T-Bones in front 2-1.
Sermo’s big triple came after Dylan Kelly singled and Kansas City starter Dylan Baker retired the first two men in the X’s batting order on fly balls. Samson followed with his second single of the night and Jeremy Hazelbaker was hit by a pitch, loading the bases.
One night after his grand slam in a 9-5 loss, Sermo’s deep drive sailed over the head of centerfielder Omar Carrizales for the three-run double.
That made it a 4-2 lead for the Explorers and single runs in the sixth and seventh innings opened that up to a 6-2 margin.
In the sixth, the run came on the season’s 10th homer for rookie outfielder Sebastian Zawada, who has been battling a hip flexor injury.
In the seventh, facing lefthanded reliever Evan Korson, the X’s loaded the bases with one out, getting a pair of walks, a bunt single from Samson and a sacrifice fly by Dexture McCall. The second sacrifice bunt of the contest by Hazelbaker also figured into the score.
Sierra went six innings, limiting the T-Bones to five hits and two runs before Tyler Fallwell and Matt Pobereyko picked up the final nine outs, each allowing just one single. Fallwell, pitching for the fourth time in five nights, fanned four of the seven batters he faced.