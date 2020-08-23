Justin Henderson gets $6,000 sweep in final weekend at Park Jefferson

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Justin Henderson was the big winner during the final weekend of 2020 racing at Park Jefferson Speedway on Saturday.
Henderson took home top honors and a $6,000 weekend sweep as he was victorious in the Midwest Power Series event at Park Jefferson. Joining him in victory lane was former modified ace and now late model driver Justin Zeitner along with Brant O’Banion in the RACESaver Sprints, Travis Barker in the J&J Fitting Stock Cars and Kaylb Burnssen in the hobby stocks.
The Midwest Power Series, sanctioned by the MSTS and Nebraska 360, saw Henderson roll to victory. Henderson was able to get the jump from the outside of row one to power away to victory in the 20-lap feature. Cody Ledger tried to gain ground on the leader mid-race before a broken right front caused damage and he forced to withdraw from the race. It was then Greg Bakkers shot but he could not stop the Tea driver from picking up the feature win along with the $2,000 bonus put up by event supporter GRP Motorsports. Bakker and Jody Rosenboom rounded out the podium.
In the Tri-State Late Models, which were making their second-ever start at the track, Zeitner got the jump from row one and never looked back. Zeitner let all 25 laps and pulled away from the field. The action was in the back as Jordan Heiman started in ninth and finished in second. Series point champion Blair Nothdurft was third.
The Stevenson Hardware RACESaver Sprints saw O’Banion pick up a feature win over Tim Ottenbacher. O’Banion, who is also a 360 sprint car competitor, was the class of the field as he was able to lay waste to the field. Jesse Lindberg, the 2020 track champion, finished up third.
In the J&J Fitting Stock Cars, three track champions battled it out for the win. Travis Barker started the race on the front row and was able to hold off modified champion Cody Thompson and Stock Car champion Ryan Harris. Barker, who has had a strong showing all year, had a great run to win the event.
A legacy winner set foot in victory lane in the hobby stock division as Kaylb Brunssen picked up the feature victory. Brunssen, whose father is also a former winner at Park Jefferson, has been on a tear up at Wagner Speedway and found himself in victory lane at Park Jefferson. Andy Hoffman and Todd Caster rounded out the podium.
Park Jefferson Speedway has concluded its racing season and will look ahead to the 2021 season with opening day slated for April 10, 2021.
