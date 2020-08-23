Justin Henderson gets $6,000 sweep in final weekend at Park Jefferson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Justin Henderson was the big winner during the final weekend of 2020 racing at Park Jefferson Speedway on Saturday.

Henderson took home top honors and a $6,000 weekend sweep as he was victorious in the Midwest Power Series event at Park Jefferson. Joining him in victory lane was former modified ace and now late model driver Justin Zeitner along with Brant O’Banion in the RACESaver Sprints, Travis Barker in the J&J Fitting Stock Cars and Kaylb Burnssen in the hobby stocks.

The Midwest Power Series, sanctioned by the MSTS and Nebraska 360, saw Henderson roll to victory. Henderson was able to get the jump from the outside of row one to power away to victory in the 20-lap feature. Cody Ledger tried to gain ground on the leader mid-race before a broken right front caused damage and he forced to withdraw from the race. It was then Greg Bakkers shot but he could not stop the Tea driver from picking up the feature win along with the $2,000 bonus put up by event supporter GRP Motorsports. Bakker and Jody Rosenboom rounded out the podium.