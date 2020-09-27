Justin Jefferson's breakout not enough, as Vikings falter at finish

“Those guys are all veteran guys, and I want them to take charge in those moments when we have the opportunity to go down and win the football game,” Zimmer said. “Instead, it was chaos. We’re going to have to get that squared away.”

Said Cousins, who went 16 for 27 for 251 yards and three touchdowns: “You’d have to ask coach specifically what he meant, but we’ll have to work on what didn’t go well there.”

Jefferson, the 22nd overall pick in the draft, ought to at least give the Vikings a spark to build off.

“He had a great game today. Really proud of the way he played,” said Cousins, who threw only one pass to Jefferson that wasn't a completed, a well-placed throw into the end zone in the second quarter that cornerback Malcolm Butler broke up at the last second.

Chosen with the selection acquired in the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, Jefferson came with especially high expectations that he has not hidden from. Cousins and the Vikings will need him to continue producing like this, to take the attention away from star Adam Thielen in a season that's already on the brink.

“It boosted my confidence a lot, coming out here and having a game like that on a high level,” Jefferson said. “More to come.”

