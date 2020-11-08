Kansas City Chiefs escape with 33-31 win when Panthers FG is wide right

It was clear from the start the Panthers were happy to have McCaffrey back on the field.

Starting alongside Mike Jones, the Panthers' workhorse during his six-game absence, McCaffrey carried four times and caught two passes in helping Carolina mount a 75-yard scoring drive. It took nine plays and consumed nearly nine minutes before McCaffrey reached the end zone, keeping the potent Kansas City offense on the sideline.

The Panthers drilled deep into the playbook, too. There was a hook-and-ladder play that set up a field goal late in the first half, and a fake punt that gave Carolina a first down and ultimately led to a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

The Chiefs probably should have been ready for that one. Not only did the Panthers pull off a fake against the Falcons last week —that was Jeremy Chinn taking a direct snap rather than punter Joseph Charlton throwing to wide receiver Brandon Zylstra on Sunday — but Kansas City also executed a faked punt of their own against the New York Jets in Week 8.

The Panthers still led 17-13 after the teams traded missed field goals to start the second half, but the Chiefs finally hit their offensive stride. Mahomes hit Clyde Edwards-Helaire's TD catch late in the third quarter, then found Hill early in the fourth.