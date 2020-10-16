Kansas City Chiefs' locker room mum on Bell's arrival

That's why Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was quick to say: “I know there's been some discussion about a particular player. I'm going to defer all those questions to Coach Reid and Brett Veach.”

“Right now, our focus is on the Buffalo Bills,” Bieniemy said. “We need to make sure we get this chip off our shoulder.”

Bell won't be able to help them by Monday night, of course. But he should provide a big lift for a struggling run game the rest of the season, especially as the Chiefs (4-1) chase a first-round playoff bye in the defense of their Super Bowl title.

Bell became a bona fide star with Pittsburgh, where he ran for at least 1,200 yards and caught 75 passes in three different seasons. But things went haywire after he skipped the 2018 season amid a contract dispute. Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with $35 million guaranteed with the New York Jets, but he never quite meshed with coach Adam Gase, and he was released this week after they failed to find any suitable trade partners.

Bell was reportedly considering three teams before settling on Kansas City, where he will back up Clyde Edwards-Helaire.