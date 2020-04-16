Kansas City Chiefs open in draft after keeping most of their free agents

That also means general manager Brett Veach has to cast a wider net when it comes to scouting players, and that has been made exceedingly difficult by the fact that the coronavirus has effectively shut down travel and in-person evaluations.

“He's working like crazy, using all the virtual equipment he can and watching tape," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Tape isn't near as clear as it is in the office, but you power through it and you do what you have to do to make sure you get it done."

FIRST-ROUND FIXES

The Chiefs have not had a first-round pick since 2017, when they traded up to take quarterback Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 overall. Veach took over as GM shortly after the draft, so this could be his first chance to make a selection on Day 1.

If that happens, look for the Chiefs to target the defensive backfield. They brought back Breeland and signed free agent Antonio Hamilton, but they also lost Kendall Fuller and Morris Claiborne and could use some depth. Noah Igbinoghene from Auburn and Jeff Gladney of TCU are two options that could be available at the end of the first round.