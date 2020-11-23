Kansas City Chiefs show calm, cool confidence in win over Raiders

Talk about confidence.

The win pushed the Chiefs to 9-1 and gave them a stranglehold on the division race with six games to play. It also allowed them to stay within striking distance of the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC's only first-round playoff bye, though none of those six games is a pushover. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up next.

“I mean, there was no doubt we wanted to win, and I think the guys came to play,” Mahomes said. “That's a great football team. That team beat a lot of good football teams, including ourselves. We needed everything we had to win that football game. We have a great football team coming up this next week, so we're excited for the challenge.”

WHAT’S WORKING

After relying almost exclusively on Mahomes' strong right arm the last couple weeks before their bye, the Chiefs got back to some offensive balance against the Raiders. He still threw 45 times for 348 yards and two scores, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire and LeVeon Bell led a ground gave that ran 27 times for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

WHAT NEEDS HELP