Kansas City Chiefs sign coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach to contract extensions

“When the Chiefs came to Kansas City back in 1963, they were fortunate to have what would be a Hall of Fame coach and also would be a Hall of Fame quarterback, and I think we're in a similar position today,” said Hunt, referring to Hank Stram and Len Dawson, the duo that led the franchise to its first championship in 1970.

“The value of a great head coach in the NFL cannot be overstated. I think in a lot of ways, it's similar to the value of a great quarterback,” Hunt continued. “When you have the two of them together, you can have a lot of success.”

Indeed, the signing of Reid and Veach follows the signing of Mahomes to the richest deal for a player in NFL history. He inked a contract this past summer that could be worth a half-billion dollars over the course of 10 years.

The Chiefs' ability to sign Mahomes to a such a lucrative deal while also signing defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Frank Clark to long-term contracts — and luring such pricey free agents as safety Tyrann Mathieu to Kansas City — speaks to the job Veach has done in managing the salary cap. One of Dorsey's biggest shortcomings was doling out bloated contracts that kept the Chiefs from being a consistent winner, but Veach has been able to make the numbers work.