Kansas City Chiefs uses 5th-year option on Mahomes, works on long-term deal

Teams are allowed to use a fifth-year option on players selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

“I think you rely on communication, trust, creativity, dialogue,” Veach said. “We have time, and the ultimate goal for both camps is the same, and that's to establish a long line of winning here, and to continue the foundation that we laid the day we drafted him, then going to the AFC championship game, then following up with a Super Bowl win.”

The champion, the first in five decades for the organization, merely cemented Mahomes as the face of the franchise.

The Chiefs traded up to select him 10th overall in the 2017 draft, and he spent one season learning the ropes under Alex Smith before getting the starting job. Mahomes proceeded to shatter just about every franchise passing record while winning the league MVP award, and he had the Chiefs within overtime of landing in the Super Bowl that season.

Mahomes dealt with numerous injuries this past season, including a dislocated kneecap on a seemingly innocent quarterback sneak that left him sidelined for a couple games. He came back to lead the Chiefs to a long winning streak that culminated with a series of come-from-behind wins in the playoffs, including their second-half rally to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl in Miami.