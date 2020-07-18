Kansas City Royals keep tweaking roster as 60-game season approaches

The Royals appear set in the outfield heading into next Friday night's opener against the Indians in Cleveland. But left-fielder Alex Gordon signed a one-year deal and could be playing his final season, right fielder Jorge Soler can become a free agent after the 2021 season, and outfielders Bubba Starling and Brett Phillips are out of options as they contend for a spot on the 30-man roster. All of which leaves Hunter Dozier as the only outfielder under long-term club control.

"Franchy is really one of the more tooled-out players that you’ll see,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. “He has unbelievable power from the left side. He has above average defensive skills. He has tremendous makeup. Unfortunately, for the last two years he hasn’t been able to stay on the field for whatever reason. He’s still very young.”

Matheny acknowledged that keeping Cordero on the field will be crucial to reaching his full potential.

“We've known Franchy for a while, understand he has an elite skill set in a number of ways with what he can do at the plate,” Matheny said. “A lot of it's going to be whether or not we can keep him healthy. That will be up to the medical team and strength-and-conditioning guys to put a template in place. How do we protect him?”