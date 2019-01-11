SIOUX CITY | Friday, the Sioux City Explorers announced the purchase of Eric Karch’s contract by the Minnesota Twins.
Karch will report to spring training with the Twins when pitchers and catchers report in February. He becomes the fourth Explorers’ player from the 2018 season to be purchased by a MLB organization, joining fellow pitchers Tyler Fallwell (Philadelphia Phillies), Parker Markel (Seattle Mariners) and Ian McKinney (Mariners).
Karch took over as the Explorers’ closer in the beginning of June and ranked third in the American Association with 21 saves. On the way to recording the third-most saves in team history, Karch had an impressive streak spanning from July 9 to Aug. 9 where he recorded 12 consecutive saves in as many appearances.
Karch finished the season with a 2-3 record and a 2.26 ERA in 41 games. He racked up 61 strikeouts in 43.2 innings while allowing just 16 walks.
Karch was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the round of the 2014 MLB Draft from Pepperdine University, where as a senior in 2014, he made 30 relief appearances, going 4-2 with 16 saves and a 2.12 ERA.
Karch spent two seasons in the Pirates organization before he was signed by the Los Angeles Angels in 2016. He pitched the 2016 and 2017 for the Angels’ organization, reaching as high as Double-A in 2017, going 2-2 with a 2.06 ERA for the Mobile BayBears.
Karch has accumulated 127 strikeouts in four professional seasons. He became the 17th Explorer to a contract acquired by an affiliated organization since the end of the 2015 season.