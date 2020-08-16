Kepler homers, Dobnak keeps rolling; Twins beat Royals 4-2

Dobnak was undrafted, pitched in an independent league and was an Uber driver before his 2019 breakout. He entered Sunday’s game with just two runs allowed in 20 innings this season and had given up just one home run in 48 1/3 innings in the majors.

Dozier greeted him with a two-out, opposite-field homer in the first, and Gordon followed with another solo shot in the second. Dobnak retired the next 11 batters he faced.

“I was frustrated for like a split second and then I’m like, ‘OK, let’s keep moving on,’” Dobnak said. “I’m going to keep challenging guys. I’m not going to be afraid to throw any pitch at any time really. Results are going to vary, obviously, and the best to those two, I guess.”

Avila walked to start the third. He went to second on a wild pitch and third on a balk from Singer before scoring on a groundout. Avila walked again to start the fifth before Kepler hit his sixth homer of the year.

“It’s just one or two mistakes a game and I did that again,” Singer said. “I’m learning, I’m still learning each and every time, which is good. You’ve just got to obviously take away some of the mistakes. But other than that, I felt really good.”

RARE TROUBLE