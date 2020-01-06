Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer quiet skeptics in playoff win for Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. — In their boisterous locker room in New Orleans after the overtime victory, the Minnesota Vikings roared in celebration when coach Mike Zimmer gave the game ball to quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“How does it feel to win a playoff game?” Zimmer asked Cousins with a question that needed no answer following the 26-20 decision that ousted the favored Saints.

Cousins did his part to diffuse the skepticism about his inability to deliver a winning performance in the clutch, with an intelligent, steady, turnover-free game that easily trumped his more-accomplished peer on the other side, Drew Brees.

“With all the bad rhetoric that he gets all the time about this or that, I just felt like it was time to tell a lot of people that he’s our guy,” Zimmer said.

With a third-down completion to Stefon Diggs, a deep connection to Adam Thielen and the end-zone winner to Kyle Rudolph, Cousins guided the Vikings into a divisional round game at San Francisco in his signature moment in Minnesota to date.

“There’s a whole lot of reasons we won the game," Cousins said. "Does the quarterback play a role in that? Yes, but it was a team win.”