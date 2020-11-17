Kirk Cousins steps back to forefront for MInnesota Vikings with Cook slowed

“Gary deserves a lot of credit for sticking to the game planning. He had a plan all week long of how to attack them on third down,” said Cousins, whose only turnover was a second-quarter interception that slipped straight through Thielen's hands as Khalil Mack converged on the ball.

Cousins attempted a combined 34 passes while Cook ground up Green Bay and Detroit in victories over the previous two weeks. In defeating Chicago for the first time in three seasons with the Vikings (4-5), Cousins went 25 for 36 for 292 yards and just one sack. He took six sacks in a 16-6 loss at Soldier Field last year.

“It’s been nice to kind of figure ourselves out, find an identity as we play through things,” Cousins said. “So I like that part of it. Just like I said at the bye week when we had 10 games left, these 10 games are going to tell the story. Even after three wins, I’d still say the same going forward.”

WHAT'S WORKING

Zimmer said last week he told his assistants on defense that they've been doing their best work as coaches this year, considering the pandemic-shortened preseason and the volume of rookies and other inexperienced players being thrust into regular roles.