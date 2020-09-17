Landmand Golf Club near Homer will be marquee course

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY – About a year from now, one of the most fantastic venues for golf in the entire country should be in its infant stages.

If everything goes as planned, Landmand Golf Club – located in the hills just north of Homer, Nebraska, will open in the summer of 2021.

The inspiration for the breathtaking 18-hole layout came from the Andersen family of Dakota City, who built Old Dane, a popular nine-hole course near here, in 2012.

Landmand, pronounced “Lan-man,” is Danish for farmer.

And, the Andersens’ long history of farming had a lot to do with the course that, indeed, could be called Farmer Golf Club.

“We had the piece of property that the golf course is going to go on and it sat there for over 30 years in the CRP program, which is the crop reserve program,” said Will Andersen, who along with his father Bryce began discussing the possibility of building another course in 2015. “It’s just pasture ground, there’s no trees on them because my grandfather removed all of them in the late 1970s and early 80s. It just sat there and I said to my dad that area up there would be a cool spot to have a golf course.”