Le'Veon Bell fits seamlessly in Kansas City Chiefs' offense in rout of Broncos

Mahomes still finished with 200 yards passing and a touchdown without an interception, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill finally got involved in the offense with a second-half score. Travis Kelce only had three catches for 31 yards, but again, the Chiefs didn't need much offense from their star tight end in a game that got out of hand early.

“I thought Clyde obviously continued to put up tough runs and break tackles and get different types of stuff,” Mahomes said, “and I thought Le'Veon did a great job of coming in off a week of practice where you only get a couple days and being able to step right in and have a few big runs and really get his footing. Obviously there's still some little details that we need to work out here and there, but for someone to come in and have success like that early is really exciting.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The defense of coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is back on track after it was torched by Derek Carr and the Raiders in a 40-32 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs were stingy against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and dominated the Broncos, who got much of their yardage in mop-up time in the fourth quarter.

WHAT NEEDS HELP