SIOUX CITY – The offensive struggles against a well-traveled former major leaguer weren’t so difficult to reconcile.
However, the continued offensive heroics of Lincoln Saltdogs catcher Tyler Moore weren’t so easy to figure.
Put it all together and you have the season’s first loss for the Sioux City Explorers, bowing 4-1 Friday night to the American Association South Division rival Saltdogs.
Nick Tepesch, a 31-year-old veteran who has pitched for four big league teams, stymied the X’s for six innings, surrendering just three hits to make things relatively easy for the Lincoln offense.
Then there was Moore, delivering his second three-hit night in as many games to headline Tepesch’s support. The 25-year-old out of LSU has gone 6-for-8 for the Saltdogs after batting just .204 over five seasons in the New York Mets’ farm system.
“I’ve been working my butt off,’’ said Moore, whose opportunities in the Mets’ system were limited despite being a sixth-round draft pick in 2014. “It’s really just putting the barrel on the ball and they’ve been falling. I try to hit the ball hard and compete every at-bat, every pitch.’’
Tepesch, who pitched in the majors with the Rangers, Dodgers, Twins and Blue Jays, put his experience to good use against a Sioux City team that managed only four hits. Lincoln pitchers issued seven walks, but the free-swinging X’s couldn’t take advantage, striking out nine times.
“You can see why he pitched in the big leagues,’’ said X’s Manager Steve Montgomery of Tepesch, who has pitched in seven different major league organizations. “He knows what he’s doing. He worked both sides of the plate and it was a time night to hit (cool and very windy conditions). For both teams. They just did a better job.’’
Lincoln had three hits and two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to open up a 4-0 lead on righthander Max Duval, making his Sioux City pitching debut.
The Saltdogs started the fourth with a leadoff double into the left-field corner by Moore, who moved to third on veteran Curt Smith’s base hit to centerfield. Moore got his team it’s first run on Cody Regis’ comeback to the pitcher. Then, after a walk, John Sansone’s single loaded the bases and Smith scored on a sacrifice fly by Noah Cummings.
Christian Ibarra’s one-out double and another base hit from Moore put runners in the corners, setting up another two runs in the fifth. Smith plated Ibarra with a sacrifice fly and then Duval uncorked a wild pitch with two outs in the inning to make it a 4-0 contest.
Lincoln’s bullpen lost the shutout as three relievers walked four Explorers in the seventh inning, forcing home a run. Cameron McVey missed on eight of his nine pitches to walk Dean Green and Dexture McCall, leading off the frame. Lefthander Evan Korson loaded the sacks with another base on balls, but he also chalked up two outs.
Austin Boyle was the last of three Lincoln pitchers in the inning and he forced home the run with the third walk of the night for rookie centerfield Daytona Bryden. That was all the hosts could muster, though, as veteran Michael Lang left the bases full, striking out for the second time in the game.
Squaring a four-game series scheduled to conclude with a 4:05 p.m. matchup on Sunday, Lincoln gained a small of revenge for Sioux City’s dominance in the 19-year-old rivalry. Since the 2015 season, the Explorers had dominated the Saltdogs 38-10 after a 6-2 victory in Thursday night’s season opener.