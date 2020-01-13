Macy boxer Shaylen Joseph to make professional debut at WinnaVegas

SLOAN, Iowa -- Local boxer Shaylen Joseph will make his professional debut during Friday's card at WinnaVegas Casino Resort Events Center. Showtime's ShoBox will also be at the event.
Joseph, a Macy, Nebraska native, began his career in MMA events and is a repeat champion of Brawl for All, a non-professional boxing event at WinnaVegas. Joseph, a heavyweight, decided his style and technique was a better fit in the ring instead of the octagon and will now make his pro debut on Friday. Joseph faces Cotton Hill, who is from Topeka, Kansas, and also making his pro debut. The heavyweight bout is slated for four rounds.
"I just hope all of Siouxland comes out and supports Shaylen," WinnaVegas general manager Mayan Beltran said in a press release. "It's rare opportunity to have a local community fighter make his pro debut in front of a home crowd surrounded by friends and family. It makes this event even more special."
The full card consists of eight bouts and four of those will be on featured on Showtime. More than 75 ShoBox boxers have become world champions. ShoBox: The Next Generation airs live from WinnaVegas for its 250th episode. ShoBox Live features numerous main events and undercard bouts that include undefeated fighters and top prospects in the sport.
"We're always excited when ShoBox wants to return to our events center," Beltran said. "It's very unique for the fans of the sport to watch professional boxing up-close and personal like ShoBox. These are some of the best fighters in the world trying to get to the next level and ultimately become world champions in their class.
"Siouxland has the chance to see these guys before they hit the pinnacle of their career."
The main event is a super lightweight 10-round bout between Shohjahon (17-0, 15 KOs) and Adrian Estrella (29-4, 24 KOs). In a 10-round super middleweight bout, Vladimir Shishkin (9-0, 6 KOs) faces Ulises Sierra (15-0-2, 9 KOs) and in an eight-round super flyweight bout, Jarico O'Quinn (13-0-1, 8 KOs) faces Oscar Valdez (15-2-1, 3 KOs). After Joseph's bout, Gunner Kolbeinn Kristinsson (10-0, 4 KOs) faces Dell Long (6-5-2, 4 KOs) in a six-round heavyweight bout.
There are three bouts before Joseph's. In the first bout, Alejandro Guerrero (10-0, 8 KOs) faces Darnell Jiles Jr. (9-4-2, 3 KOs) in a five-round super featherweight bout and then Brian Norman Jr. (15-0, 14 KOs) faces Evincili Dixon (9-24-2) in a six-round super lightweight bout. In the third bout, Brendun Lee (17-0, 15 KOs) faces Miguel Zamudio (44-15-1, 27 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight bout.
Tickets start at $20 and are available at winnavegas.com or by contacting the box office at 1-800-468-9466 ext. 7117. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday with bouts starting at 7 p.m.