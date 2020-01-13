Macy boxer Shaylen Joseph to make professional debut at WinnaVegas

SLOAN, Iowa -- Local boxer Shaylen Joseph will make his professional debut during Friday's card at WinnaVegas Casino Resort Events Center. Showtime's ShoBox will also be at the event.

Joseph, a Macy, Nebraska native, began his career in MMA events and is a repeat champion of Brawl for All, a non-professional boxing event at WinnaVegas. Joseph, a heavyweight, decided his style and technique was a better fit in the ring instead of the octagon and will now make his pro debut on Friday. Joseph faces Cotton Hill, who is from Topeka, Kansas, and also making his pro debut. The heavyweight bout is slated for four rounds.

"I just hope all of Siouxland comes out and supports Shaylen," WinnaVegas general manager Mayan Beltran said in a press release. "It's rare opportunity to have a local community fighter make his pro debut in front of a home crowd surrounded by friends and family. It makes this event even more special."

The full card consists of eight bouts and four of those will be on featured on Showtime. More than 75 ShoBox boxers have become world champions. ShoBox: The Next Generation airs live from WinnaVegas for its 250th episode. ShoBox Live features numerous main events and undercard bouts that include undefeated fighters and top prospects in the sport.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}