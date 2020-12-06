Matthew Stafford throws 3 TDs, Lions rally to beat Chicago Bears 34-30

The Bears are on their worst skid since eight in a row in 2002. And the latest loss figures to fuel more speculation about coach Matt Nagy’s future. He lit into his team following a blowout at Green Bay last week, then watched a 10-point lead disappear in the final moments.

“Is this right now a difficult time?” Nagy said. “You’re damn right it is. It really is. It’s hard. It challenges you in a lot of different ways. It’s hard, but this is also why we’re in the position that we’re in, is to let these guys see the authenticity of your belief and trust in them. I think think the easy way out is for people in different positions like myself as a head coach to just chalk it up and say this wasn’t our year, but that will never happen to me and our guys. They feed off of that and that’s all we can do.”

BEARS STATS

Trubisky was 26 of 34 for 267 yards and a touchdown. The 2017 second overall draft pick played turnover-free ball until Okwara knocked the ball out of his hands after giving it away three times against the Packers in his first start since Week 3.

“I think I was in shock a little bit,” Trubisky said. “I thought we were pretty much in control the whole game. … I was just in shock because I felt like we were going to win that one.”