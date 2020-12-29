Miami Dolphins: All Andrew Van Ginkel does is make game-changing plays

"He’s definitely exceeded all expectations," Miami outside linebackers coach Austin Clark said.

Van Ginkel has a way of creating turnovers that reminds one of what Kiko Alonso did for Miami in 2016 and 2018. "AVG" also has a high motor similar to injured Dolphin and former fellow Wisconsin Badger, Vince Biegel.

"Work ethic and effort on the field to finish plays," Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said of Van Ginkel. "One, he’s putting himself in good position and two, he’s finishing plays."

Van Ginkel's playing time has steadily improved, to the point where he was on the field for 88 percent of snaps during a 20-13 loss to Denver in late November.

Since arriving in the NFL, Van Ginkel has added strength and also worked to perfect an arsenal of pass-rush moves. He is now a threat to create a game-changing play at any moment.

Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said Van Ginkel is always seeking "extra tips" and then finds a way to implement them on Sunday.

Clark, the outside linebackers coach, says Van Ginkel is "wired" for success.

"Tough, smart, physical guy that is team-first," Clark said. "He’s becoming a technician, I think, on the field. I think he’s seeing the fruits of his labor and I think he’s only going to continue to get better.”

