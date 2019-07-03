SIOUX CITY – The problems keep piling up for the Sioux City Explorers’ defending American Association South Division champs, but the absence of a dominant team has kept manager Steve Montgomery’s in the hunt, to be sure.
Veteran lefthander T.J. House hurled a complete-game six-hitter and the Milwaukee Milkmen sent the Explorers to their fifth loss in seven games Wednesday night with a 7-3 decision at Lewis and Clark Park.
The good news for the X’s: With first-place Cleburne dropping a 5-2 verdict to the Chicago Dogs, the division leaders slipped to 23-21 and remained just a game in front of a Sioux City team that is now 22-22.
House, a former major leaguer, improved to 7-1 in nine starts, eight of which have seen him limit opponents to three runs or less. The seven wins put him second in the league behind only former X’s righthander Jason Garcia, 8-1 before signing with the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this week.
“I guess you’ve got to give the kid credit, he threw a good game,’’ said Montgomery. “But he did exactly what we thought he was going to do. If he missed with a first-pitch fastball, he went right to his offspeed (pitches) and we expanded the zone.
“We are expanding the zone (swinging at non-strikes) right now. I don’t know if it’s pressing or what, but we need to get back to what we did when we went on the streak (winning 11 of 12 games in late June). We were walking five or six times a game and allowing us to settle in and get some stuff going.’’
It was not a promising night for the X’s, who’ve won three division crowns in the last four years. Not only were they facing a 29-year-old lefty with four years of major league experience, they were trotting out reliever Tyler Fallwell for a spot start.
Fallwell was pressed into service because veteran Taylor Jordan is missing a start because of an injury. Meanwhile, the bullpen is shorthanded with southpaw Jose Velez, Jr., battling an injury and Ryan Flores serving the second game of a two-game suspension after throwing behind a batter on Sunday in Lincoln.
“The seven runs (for Milwaukee) is a product of us being shorthanded. It hurts because you’re trying to get a reliever (Fallwell) through five innings and he probably should have been out of there in the fourth. They come back in the fifth and score two runs and get some separation on us (5-1 lead).’’
Rookie leftfielder Sebastian Zawada drove in all three runs for the Explorers with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and a two-run homer to pull his team within 5-3 in the seventh.
The Milkmen promptly erased the round-tripper with two runs in the top of the eighth after loading the bases with nobody out on two walks and their only base hit of the inning. Nolan Earley’s sacrifice fly brought home the first run and the guests’ second double-steal of the frame produced the other, drawing an errant throw by catcher Dylan Kelley – his first error of the season.
Fallwell hit Garrett Copeland with one out in the top of the first and then Manuel Boscan belted a double into the right-field corner to put two runners in scoring position. Two batters later, Fallwell had two outs and a 3-2 count on Adam Walker and was tagged for a two-run single down the left-field line.
Adam Sasser’s leadoff double in the home half of the second let the Explorers get one run back with Sebastian Zawada’s one-out sacrifice fly. However, the Milkmen burned Fallwell for three more runs before the X’s went to the bullpen in the fifth inning, trailing 5-1.
Walker’s second hit of the game led off the top of the fourth and Nolan Early followed with a base hit before a double play ball let Walker cross the plate.
In the fifth, Fallwell walked two of the first three batters and Boscan singled home the first of two runs in the inning. The second came on Jose Rosario’s ground ball out off reliever Nathan Gercken.
House, a native of Slidell, La., pitched parts of three seasons (2014-16) with the Cleveland Indians and then had a brief stint in 2017 with the Toronto Blue Jays. This is his first season of independent ball and he is making a strong bid to make it back to a major league organization.