Minnesota takes advantage of 7 Chargers turnovers in victory

CARSON, Calif — Mike Zimmer has accomplished many things as a defensive coordinator and head coach. He added one more Sunday in the Minnesota Vikings 39-10 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Vikings forced seven Chargers' turnovers and converted them into 20 points. It is the most takeaways a Zimmer-led unit, surpassing the six that Dallas forced against Washington in 2003.

“Obviously the turnovers were big," Zimmer said. “We knew that they had minus in turnover margin, so it was important that we try to get some today."

The Vikings have won four of their last five going into next Monday night's key NFC North showdown against Green Bay. Minnesota also has a two-game lead for the NFC's final playoff spot after Dallas defeated the Los Angeles Rams.

“It's still all up for grabs," said quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was 19 of 25 for 207 yards with a touchdown and interception. “Ten wins is a good place to be. We've put ourselves in a position to have a lot to play for these last two games."

It is the first time the Vikings have forced at least seven turnovers since Sept. 24, 1995, against Pittsburgh. The last time the Chargers have committed at least seven in a game was Dec. 13, 1998, when they had eight against Seattle.