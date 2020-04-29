Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney a confident fit with tough-loving Mike Zimmer

Zimmer has long said he'd rather tell a young cornerback “whoa” than “go."

His belief is that a way to play the position with ferocity yet a low total of penalty flags can be taught easier than it is trying to make a player more aggressive.

“You’re going to win some and you’re going to lose some. But if you have that swagger, if you do give up a play or something and come back and go compete again, I think that’s a special personality that we look for in corners,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said.

The Vikings also drafted Mississippi State's Cameron Dantzler in the third round and Temple's Harrison Hand in the fifth round and signed Central Florida's Nevelle Clarke and North Carolina's Myles Dorn to add depth at a position where all three regulars from last year departed.

Mike Hughes, the first-round draft pick in 2018, will top the depth chart in 2020. Gladney will have every opportunity to start, with Holton Hill and Kris Boyd also factoring heavily into the competition.

Zimmer, along with new defensive backs coaches Daronte Jones and Roy Anderson, will have as much teaching to do this season as he's had since arriving in Minnesota in 2014.

“I feel I’m just the perfect pick for him and just hoping I can live up to that and make him proud,” Gladney said.

