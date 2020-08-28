Minnesota Vikings end stadium practice with statement for social justice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings won't have fans at their first two home games, if not for the entire year, the jarring result of the global pandemic that has turned 2020 upside down.

Still, they'll try to keep U.S. Bank Stadium as much of an advantage for them as possible.

The Vikings took their first steps on the artificial turf Friday afternoon since the end of the last regular season, conducting one half of an intrasquad game while alternating quarters as host and visitor. The pre-recorded crowd noise that the NFL has allowed teams to use this year played over the sound system, a cacophony of typical stadium sounds well short of the loudest roars but noisy enough to help diminish the fact that the purple seats were empty. The “Skol Vikings” theme song hummed through the speakers after the offense scored, as sunshine beamed through the translucent roof.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter, the two-time Pro Bowl pick who is one of the team's most indispensable players particularly his former defensive end partner Everson Griffen now playing for Dallas, was sidelined for an 11th consecutive practice. Jalyn Holmes again took his place with the first team defense. Zimmer has only described Hunter's unspecified injury as “a little tweak” without obligation to reveal the nature of it until Sept. 9.