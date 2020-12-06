Minnesota Vikings outlast error-prone Jags 27-24 on Bailey's OT kick

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have made it all the way back to even after their 1-5 start, fully in the running for the playoffs entering the final quarter of the season.

Staying in the picture will require far better performances than this.

Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime after he missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation, lifting the Vikings to a 27-24 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday.

“This team will fight. I do believe that. Obviously there are a lot of things we need to clean up,” said coach Mike Zimmer, who sweated out a 28-27 win over Carolina the previous week and a 31-28 loss to Dallas prior to that.

The Cowboys, Panthers and Jaguars (1-11), who lost their 11th straight game, are a combined 8-27.

“The last two weeks you come in the locker room, and it’s more relieved than excited," Zimmer said. “That’s probably a good thing, because I think they know where they’re at in this world right now.”

Harrison Smith set up Bailey's redo with a diving interception at the Jacksonville 46, the fourth turnover of the game by the Jaguars.