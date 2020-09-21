Minnesota Vikings' rebuilt defense dealt another blow with Anthony Barr on IR

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAGAN, Minn. — Off to an 0-2 start while trying to acclimate several new pieces into Mike Zimmer’s defense, the Minnesota Vikings suffered another big blow on Monday.

Four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr will miss the remainder of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle sustained in Minnesota’s 28-11 loss at Indianapolis a day earlier. Barr was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

“Anthony was our first draft pick that we’ve had when we came here,” Zimmer said. “A big, integral part of the defense. Good leader, great guy. It’s tearing him up inside that he’s not going to be able to play but ... we’ve got to move on.”

The Vikings have started 0-2 for the first time with Zimmer as coach. The defense — Zimmer’s calling card — has struggled to stop the Colts and Green Bay Packers, while the offense has been unable to sustain any momentum.

Minnesota has allowed 35.5 points and 438 yards per game, the second- and fourth-highest totals in the league, respectively, through the first two weeks. The Vikings were fifth best in scoring defense and 14th in yards allowed last year.

Under Zimmer, Minnesota has never finished lower than 14th in either category and has had a top-10 unit the previous five years in points allowed.