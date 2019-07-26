SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – It was relatively calm as far as Northwest Iowa summer days go, but The Ridge Golf Club still showed its teeth in the opening round of the 117th Iowa Amateur Championship here Friday.
The wind was not as much of a factor as it could have been – or maybe before the weekend is over – so some of Iowa’s top players were in good form.
A total of nine players broke par on a warm and near-perfect day for golf. The Iowa Amateur is being played in Northwest Iowa for just the third time since the 1970s and The Ridge got rave reviews.
“Taking advantage of a day when it wasn’t so windy was very important,” said co-leader Jake Marvelli. “I played a practice round here yesterday and I like the course. It’s a very forgiving course tee to green and the greens are phenomenal. Today I felt between the leather and the great greens, I was able to take advantage of it.”
Marvelli, an Indianola resident who just finished his freshman season at Middle Tennessee State University, was part of the morning wave. A model of consistency, he only missed two fairways and hit 17 greens in regulation.
Marvelli, who started his round on No. 10, made the turn at 1-over 37 but caught fire with four birdies on the second nine, shooting 31 for a total of 3-under-par 68. He is tied for the lead with Cody Holck of Grimes, a recent Morningside College graduate who shot 35-33.
“Today is probably the best I’ve hit the ball in about a month,” Holck said. “It was good to get back to what I was doing when I was still playing at Morningside.”
Holck, of course, has played plenty of times at The Ridge as Morningside competed against Dordt University in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“I’ve known for the last four years how fast these greens can get,” Holck said. “It was nice finally having an advantage for myself coming back to what would be home turf. You can’t lose in the first round but you also can’t win so I’m certainly happy with where I ended up and hopefully it keeps going.”
Holck bounced back from a three-putt bogey on No. 8 (his 17th hole) by rifling a shot to within four feet on No. 9 and ended his round with a birdie. It was one of four birdies on the second nine for Holck, who totaled six to go along with three bogeys.
Among a group of three players just one shot behind is Corey Matthey of Sergeant Bluff, who shot 2-under 69. Matthey also began his round on the 10th hole and had a 37 on his first nine.
Things changed fast, however, on the last nine. Matthey carved out a 32, making a string of four birdies in five holes.
“I felt comfortable early, made a bogey on my third hole but followed that up with an eagle,” Matthey said. “I had a three-putt par on the next hole, another par-5, which kind of hurt but I just kind of skirted along.
“I doubled the last hole and turned at 1-over. I thought I wasn’t striking it that bad so I could make up some ground because the front nine is a little easier. The bogeys were mainly around the green but I can fix that because I was adjusting to the speeds all day.”
Matthey is tied for third with Jon Brown of Adel and Ben Epperly of West Des Moines. Brown won the 2006 Iowa Amateur at Whispering Creek Golf Club in Sioux City.
“I played up here in the 4-ball a few years ago and the weather was so bad, the wind was blowing so hard I barely remember the golf course because I was just in survival mode,” Brown said. “I came up yesterday and played a practice round and it was relatively calm again today and I discovered I really like the golf course.
“The course is in such good condition and the greens are perfect. They’re really fast but so pure and true. I was able to make a few putts coming in on my inward nine and had a nice day.”
J.D. Anderson of Johnston – the Iowa Golf Association Player of the Year each of the last two years – was one of four to shoot 1-under 70. He is deadlocked for sixth with Carson Caylor of Urbandale, Sterling McIlravy of Solon and Charles Jahn of Sperry.
Three guys who are quite familiar with the course matched par with 71. Luke Vermeer of Sioux Center and Bob Brummel of Orange City – a past Iowa Senior Amateur champion – are tied for 10th along with T.J. Korver, another Orange City resident, and Brad Karpick of Cedar Rapids.
The entire field plays another 18 holes Saturday before the cut is made for Sunday’s final round.
With only four shots separating the top 22 players, a lot can transpire before a champion is eventually crowned.