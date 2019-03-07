FRIDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (22-19-7) at Tri-City (36-10-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Viaero Event Center (Kearney, Neb.)
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SATURDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (*22-19-7) at Tri-City (*36-10-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Viaero Event Center (Kearney, Neb.)
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
*-Records going into Friday’s games.
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Matthew Miller (14 goals, 12 assists) had a productive weekend with a goal in each of last weekend’s three games for Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers, moving into third place on the team with his goal total … A goal in Friday night’s game will match the mark of four straight games Miller had back in October, even an assist will match a season-high four-game scoring streak … Miller and Albin Nilsson (6, 12) each assisted on a goal from Aaron Grounds (6, 4) that gave Sioux City a 2-0 third period lead in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Tyson Events Center to Tri-City on Jan. 27 … Josh Boyer (10, 15) had a goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Team USA, his first goal for the Musketeers after coming in the trade from Madison, then assisted on goals from Miller and Ian Malcolmson (9, 11) in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to Sioux Falls … Dating back to his last two games with Madison, Boyer has scored in four of his last five games, providing a goal and four assists in that time … Bobby Brink (23, 23) has a 28.5 shooting percentage, converting eight of 28 shots for goals in the 12 games since his return from an ankle injury … Parker Ford (16, 17) has four career assists against Tri-City … No doubt Ben Kraws (17-13-4, 2.97 GAA) remembers the shootout against Tri-City, as he made 14 consecutive saves before yielding the shootout goal in the 16th round that snapped a 1-1 tie.
TRI-CITY NOTES
Filip Forsmark (11 goals, 31 assists), who had a goal and an assist in the 3-2 shootout win at Sioux City, recorded his second 2-goal game of the season in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Sioux Falls that enabled the Western Conference leaders to clinch a playoff berth … Tied for 10th with two forwards for 47 points in USHL scoring, defenseman Ronnie Attard (23, 24) is the league’s top scorer at his position … Fellow defenseman Zac Jones (7, 33) ranks third among USHL rookies with 40 points … Rookie goaltender Isaiah Saville (19-4-2, 4 shutouts) leads the league with a 1.99 GAA while Jake Barczewski (17-6, 1 shutout) is sixth with a 2.52 GAA … Tri-City has given up the fewest goals (113) in the league, while an 88.4 percentage is the best on the penalty kill … Connor McMenamin (20, 15) has two goals and four assists against Sioux City, the team for which he provided eight goals and 10 assists for the 2016-17 Anderson Cup champions.
