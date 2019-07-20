SIOUX CITY – A former league MVP and last year’s American Association batting champ, there’s not much more Nate Samson can do for the Sioux City Explorers.
Saturday night, though, Samson just kept coming up large, turning in a 4-for-4 performance that helped rally the X’s to a 4-3 victory over the I-29 rival Sioux Falls Canaries.
Samson’s leadoff double started the game-winning rally in the bottom of the eighth inning, Jose Sermo bunted the veteran shortstop to third base and then Drew Stankiewicz lofted a sacrifice fly that snapped a 3-3 tie.
Closer Matt Pobereyko worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning, retiring the middle one-third of the Sioux Falls lineup for the second night in a row as the Explorers improved to 31-29 and pulled even with Kansas City for second place in the South Division.
Facing former major leaguer Taylor Hill, the league ERA leader, the X’s rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to make it three wins in a row since a gut-wrenching 9-6, 10-inning loss Wednesday night to the Chicago Dogs. Sioux City dropped that contest after leading 6-2 in the ninth inning.
“Something like that can really take the wind out of your sails as a team,’’ said Samson, the Ocala, Fla., native playing in his fifth season for the Explorers. “We really focused on not letting that happen. To take these next three after that has been huge for team morale.’’
“He just keeps doing it,’’ X’s Manager Steve Montgomery said of Samson. “The fans don’t understand the effort and dedication that not only he puts forth but his family, too. For him to be as many years in this league as he has, what he does and sacrifices for this community – when that guy decides to go somewhere else or hang it up, that’ll be hard.’’
Newly acquired lefthander Andrew Chin, the Pacific Association ERA leader signed Friday night, made his first start in a bid to secure a spot in the Sioux City rotation. Chin walked six batters but trailed only 2-0 when he exited after a two-out walk in the fourth inning.
Tyler Fallwell, who had made three spot starts before Chin’s arrival, came out of the bullpen and matched the starter’s 3 2/3 innings before Nate Gercken got the final two outs in the eighth, setting up Pobereyko for his 15th save.
“(Chin) had some really bad cramps,’’ said Montgomery. “He did a good job, though. We see some things we can fix and if he gets better command with his fastball, with his offspeed stuff he should be pretty good.’’
Chin, served up a one-out walk to Mitch Glasser in the second inning and then a wild pitch that let Burt Reynolds follow with an RBI single for the game’s first run.
Two batters later, another free pass to Graham Low was followed by Brett Vertigan’s run-scoring single to give the guests their 2-0 lead.
The 30-year-old Hill retired 15 of the 18 batters he faced while blanking Sioux City over the first five innings. The only baserunners were Samson with two base hits and Adam Sasser with a second-inning walk.
Still, the Explorers tied it up in the sixth, when Kyle Wren led things off with a double. Michael Lang’s deep fly ball moved the speedy Wren to third base and Samson’s third hit of the night got the X’s on the board.
Samson’s moved up with his second stolen base of the game, took third when Jose Sermo’s long fly ball sent Vertigan, the centerfielder, to the wall. Then, with Drew Stankiewicz at the plate, Hill uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Samson to tie the game at 2-2.
League batting leader Alay Lago helped the Canaries regain the lead with a leadoff double in the top of the seventh, scoring two batters later on Glasser’s one-out single.
However, the Explorers got that back in the home half of the seventh and were unlucky not to take the lead. Dexture McCall and Sasser opened the frame with back-to-back ground-rule doubles, knotting the score again at 3-3.
Then, after Sebastian Zawada sacrificed Sasser to third, lefthander Luis Pollorena got Sioux Falls out of a jam despite walking Dylan Kelly to put runners at the corners. Wren’s attempt to bunt the go-ahead run home failed to work as he popped the ball up to the pitcher. Then came a called third strike on a 2-2 pitch to Michael Lang, ending the inning.