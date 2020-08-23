Nelson Cruz’s late homer helps Minnesota Twins beat Kansas City Royals 5-4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer, Marwin Gonzalez had two RBIs and closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday.

Cruz connected on closer Trevor Rosenthal's 99 mph fastball for a solo shot that went an estimated 441 feet to center field in the ninth inning. The drive gave Minnesota a two-run lead and helped the Twins win their eighth series in nine tries this season.

“You definitely have to be straight to the ball,” Cruz said. “We know that he throws hard and he has some good breaking balls.”

Max Wisler opened with two scoreless innings for Minnesota and Tyler Clippard (1-0) got the win with a perfect eighth. Rogers allowed an RBI single to Maikel Franco in the ninth but retired Alex Gordon to complete his sixth save.

“Our guys dealt with very high stress situations time and time again today,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “There was nothing that came easy for either team. Even though the score didn’t change a ton, there was a lot going on.”

Kansas City also had the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh inning, but Adalberto Mondesi struck out against Sergio Romo. The Royals are 2 for 21 with the bases loaded this season.