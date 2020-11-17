Nick Foles could be available despite hip injury

“I think there’s a possibility, but I don’t know that for sure,” Nagy said. “I think it’s going to be day by day. I don’t know if he knows that. So we’ll just keep an eye on that.”

The Bears have the bye week to wait for the quarterbacks’ health situation to improve and Nagy is willing to give Lazor a second shot at calling plays even after the offense failed Monday to score a touchdown for the second time in their past four games.

“I’m never going to right now say anything is for sure for different reasons because we’ve got time now, but with where we’re at I don’t think it’s in a good position to give him one game and this happens, and then all of a sudden you’re going back to the other way,” Nagy said. “So, yeah, I expect him to be calling the plays.”

Whoever plays quarterback will be trying to piece back together an offense now ranked 31st in the league in yardage and last in rushing.

A week off will let them sort through the problems.