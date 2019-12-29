Packers barely beat Lions 23-20 to earn first-round bye

The Lions (3-12-1) closed with nine straight losses for their longest losing streak in a season since going 0-16 in 2008.

“This game was in some ways a microcosm of our season,” guard Graham Glasgow said. “We started out well and we were running the ball, but when it came to the second half and finishing the game, we didn't pull it out.”

David Blough was 12 of 29 for 122 yards with an interception — and a 19-yard touchdown reception — filling in for Matthew Stafford, who had a season-ending back injury.

Despite playing only for pride, the Lions looked as if they were more motivated to win early in the game against a team with a lot at stake.

“We definitely started flat in every phase,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged.

And with nothing to lose, Detroit scored on a trick play midway through the first quarter. Blough handed off to receiver Danny Amendola, who threw back across the field to the rookie quarterback for a TD.

Kerryon Johnson converted a fourth down with a 1-yard TD run late in the first half, giving Detroit a 14-0 that stunned everyone not on their sideline.