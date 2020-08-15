Packers sign defensive tackle Kenny Clark to four-year contract extension

“Kenny is the epitome of what we’re all about here,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He works hard on a daily basis. He is becoming more of a vocal leader for us and (I'm) just really happy for him."

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Clark had 49 quarterback pressures and 43 disruptions to rank second in the league among everyone who played at least 75% of their snaps on the interior defensive line.

He has 16½ sacks over his four-year career, with all of them coming in the last three seasons.

“My biggest thing this year is I’ve just got to be more consistent throughout the year,” Clark said. “Last year, I started off hot, kind of lulled off in the middle of the season and then ended off hot. I’ve just got to put a whole season together and just be consistent on a game-in, game-out basis. That’s what they’re paying me to do, so that’s what I’ve got to bring every day.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says Clark at times hasn't gotten as much attention as he deserves, but added that “I think the teams that play him know how dominant he can be.”