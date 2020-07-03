Park is closed but SIoux City Explorers to still help with Saturday's fireworks show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- It's become an annual tradition in Sioux City.

Normally on the Fourth of July, the Sioux City Explorers have a home game and after the contest, there will be a fireworks show that can be seen all over the area. It is one of the Explorers most popular games of the year.

However, the Explorers 2020 season was called off a few weeks ago but that isn't stopping the annual fireworks display in the area, with a few different twists.

The fireworks show, presented by Lantis Fireworks Inc., on Saturday night for the Fourth of July are scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. and will take place at the Sioux City Sue water tower at Sertoma Park.

Usually, the Explorers stadium would be open but it is going to be closed this year for the fireworks show. Also, about two-thirds of the parking lot around the stadium is closed due to construction.