Park is closed but SIoux City Explorers to still help with Saturday's fireworks show

SIOUX CITY -- It's become an annual tradition in Sioux City.
Normally on the Fourth of July, the Sioux City Explorers have a home game and after the contest, there will be a fireworks show that can be seen all over the area. It is one of the Explorers most popular games of the year.
However, the Explorers 2020 season was called off a few weeks ago but that isn't stopping the annual fireworks display in the area, with a few different twists.
The fireworks show, presented by Lantis Fireworks Inc., on Saturday night for the Fourth of July are scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. and will take place at the Sioux City Sue water tower at Sertoma Park.
Usually, the Explorers stadium would be open but it is going to be closed this year for the fireworks show. Also, about two-thirds of the parking lot around the stadium is closed due to construction.
There, still is some limited parking available close to the stadium for Saturday's fireworks display. There's some parking to the west of the IBP Ice Center and limited parking right to the north of the ice center. It is free to park there but it is first-come, first-serve. The IBP Ice Center is located just south of the stadium and is next to Rush Werks and the Drop Zone Family Fun Center on Stadium Drive, which is just north of Singing Hills Boulevard.
"It's first-come, first-serve and we want everyone to be safe, be smart and have a good time," X's radio broadcaster Connor Ryan said. "Thanks to the sponsors, we are glad they could put this together for the community."
There is also other parking available in the area around where the fireworks will be shot off. Spectators are asked to not pull over on the highway to watch the fireworks.
The Explorers are teaming up with a number of organizations to put on the fireworks for the Fourth of July. Along with the Explorers, the fireworks were organized by Saturday in the Park, the City of Sioux City, the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, the Sioux City Musketeers, the Sioux City Bandits and Thompson Knows.
Powell Broadcasting is also contributing. If you are in your car to watch the fireworks, you can tune to Y101.3 FM as the station will be playing patriotic-themed music to go along with the fireworks. Spectators are advised to socially distance and to remain in your car.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!