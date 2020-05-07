Park Jefferson, Raceway Park to hold races this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- After a week off, both Park Jefferson Speedway and Raceway Park will both hold races this weekend without fans in attendance.

Kruse Motorsports, Inc. and Park Jefferson Speedway will team up to hold IMCA races on Friday and Saturday. On Friday there will be IMCA Modifieds, J&J Fitting Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts. On Saturday night, IMCA RaceSaver Sprints will take the place of Sport Compacts with the other four divisions competing.

Each day will be a separate show with the draw/redraw format and competitors earning IMCA state, regional and national points. Hot laps will begin at 6:30 p.m. on both nights.

The events will be broadcast live on Speed Shift TV, a pay-per-view site.

The New Raceway Park will race on Sunday with IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts along with Tri-State Late Models.

Races can be seen on Advantage Racing TV.

Both pit areas will be practicing social distancing.

