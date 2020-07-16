Park Jefferson Speedway reopens, will host Dirt Knights Tour on Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. — For the first time in about a little over a month, Park Jefferson Speedway owner Adam Adamson can get back to what he is used to doing - hosting races.

Adamson was forced to cancel all of the scheduled races at the track in June because of an insurance issue.

The problem was the ability to close a small stretch of road next to Park Jefferson and with it still open during races, the track's insurance pulled its coverage until the situation was resolved.

So, Adamson worked on a resolution throughout June and early July with the Jefferson Township in order to get the stretch of road closed on race nights.

The two sides came to an agreement and on Saturday, Park Jefferson will host its first races since May 30 when the IMCA Weekly Racing hits the track on Saturday. The agreement comes just in time to host the IMCA Dirt Knights Tours event on Monday for the third straight year.

"I'm glad to get back to racing," said Adamson, who was able to host the Monster X truck tour this past weekend at Park Jefferson. "We can get back to what we like to do at Park Jefferson. Other than it being a hot one this weekend, it should be a good time this weekend. We are looking forward to it."