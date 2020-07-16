Park Jefferson Speedway reopens, will host Dirt Knights Tour on Monday

JEFFERSON, S.D. — For the first time in about a little over a month, Park Jefferson Speedway owner Adam Adamson can get back to what he is used to doing - hosting races.
Adamson was forced to cancel all of the scheduled races at the track in June because of an insurance issue.
The problem was the ability to close a small stretch of road next to Park Jefferson and with it still open during races, the track's insurance pulled its coverage until the situation was resolved.
So, Adamson worked on a resolution throughout June and early July with the Jefferson Township in order to get the stretch of road closed on race nights.
The two sides came to an agreement and on Saturday, Park Jefferson will host its first races since May 30 when the IMCA Weekly Racing hits the track on Saturday. The agreement comes just in time to host the IMCA Dirt Knights Tours event on Monday for the third straight year.
"I'm glad to get back to racing," said Adamson, who was able to host the Monster X truck tour this past weekend at Park Jefferson. "We can get back to what we like to do at Park Jefferson. Other than it being a hot one this weekend, it should be a good time this weekend. We are looking forward to it."
The issue was a maintenance road, 332nd Street, which is just south of the track. The gravel service road is close enough to turns one and two. If a car leaves the track, it could end up on 332nd Street. In May, a Hobby Stock car and a Winged Sprint Car both ended up on the road.
Park Jefferson's insurance company wanted to make sure the road was closed to avoid any accidents. Adamson went to the Jefferson Township to see if the road could be closed on race nights. However, there were a couple of objections, so Jefferson Township had to reject Park Jefferson's initial request.
But after working closely with the Jefferson Township, the two sides came to agreement, allowing Park Jefferson to reopen for racing.
"We worked out that on race nights from the start of hot laps through a few hours after the races are done, the road will be kept closed," Adamson said. "It's a good agreement for us. We are making a few modifications to the track to make it less likely someone will end up there. It was easy to work with the Jefferson Township."
The agreement runs through the end of the year. Each year, Adamson has to reapply to have the road closed during the races.
"They don't have the ability to make it an evergreen agreement," Adamson said. "Every year, we will provide our schedule for them so they know what nights to have the road closed."
Park Jefferson is also in the process of adding a guardrail wall by turns one and two on the track to further prevent cars from ending up on the road.
With racing set to resume this weekend, Park Jefferson can once again host the IMCA Dirt Knights Tour on Monday. Park Jefferson is the opening race on the tour and it is the third year the track is hosting the event. Park Jefferson was the first non-Iowa track to host the Dirt Knights, which is a TV docu-drama that captures the lives and adventures of dirt modified race teams.
Crews will film the race and any other activity at Park Jefferson along with seven other races. Dirt Knights will be in Jackson, Minnesota, on Tuesday and at Buena Vista Raceway in Alta, Iowa, on Wednesday. The Dirt Knights will also be at Clay County Fair Speedway in Spencer, Iowa, on Aug. 3.
"It's one of our more popular events and one of the most prestigious IMCA touring series," Adamson said. "It's great to see the local racers take on some of the guys that come in for it. It's got some top drivers like Richie Gustin, who won a World of Outlaws race up in Jackson. There are going to be some top-notch drivers coming."
After the tour is over, the TV crews will put together the documentary and it will air on MavTV in late summer or early fall.
The Dirt Knights Tour is a good prelude for the 7th Annual Iron Cup at Park Jefferson. The $7,000 to win Iron Cup runs on Aug. 7-8 at the track.
"The Dirt Knights is a good event to set up the Iron Cup," Adamson said. "It gives them a chance to get the feel for Park Jefferson and everyone can start getting ready for the Iron Cup."
